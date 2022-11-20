Local creators are making it big on TikTok

Monday at 6 p.m., 10TV's Brittany Bailey introduces us to five local stars who are having fun and finding success.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TikTok is a place where seemingly anyone can come up with a viral video. But it’s not always easy to build a following and sustain it.

But five Columbus creators have nailed their niches.

Alexis Nikole Nelson, perhaps better known as the Black Forager, is one of the top local creators on TikTok, according to reps for the app.

She takes people into nature, showing them the plants and berries that are safe to eat and how to eat them. Her videos have become so popular, she was even featured on CBS Mornings.

Mik Zazon is an entrepreneur and creative who focuses on women’s mental and physical health. She has a following across social media, including TikTok.

@mikkzazon Slow down. Quiet your mind, so you can feel and hear what your body is asking for. Confidence doesn’t come from looking “good”, it comes from getting to know what your body needs— even if your needs and body look different from everyone else. #chronicillness #autoimmunedisease #bodyconfience #normalizenormalbodies ♬ original sound - Mik Zazon

Gabriel Hemingway has become a bit of an accidental TikToker. He created a popular series of videos he has dubbed “parking wars” simply by noticing a trend out his window while working from home during the pandemic.

Many in the community may already known Columbus Police Officer Anthony “AJ” Johnson, better known as the dancing cop. His videos have gained him more than 1 million TikTok followers.

It’s not just individuals who are finding success. The Columbus Metropolitan Library, with Connor Dunwoodie often at the helm, is gaining video views, like and followers by creating content that is at time funny and at time informative. In the past year or so, the library’s TikTok followers have grown from 700 or so to more than 14,000.