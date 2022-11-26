Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues

For the last 20 years, Taylor Christmas Tree Farm has made sure families in central Ohio pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!

At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air.

For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families have had the perfect tree. When he started his business, he was only selling 50 trees each year, but that number has now grown to nearly 2,000.

"You know everybody just loves that natural fragrance and you know I think it's a lot of tradition,” said Taylor.

A tradition that was met with a nightmare before Christmas. Taylor said labor issues put a delay on their tree shipments.

The trees ship from parts of southern Canada and Michigan.

"Normally we would've been open a week already, so we lost all that business,” said Taylor.

Black Friday was their first day open on the season.

Even with the issues, people were able to find their perfect tree. Ashley Bowers and her husband bought one on Friday.

“Obviously the selection's a little lower than normal, but we found one, so we're excited about that," said Bowers. "A house with a tree makes the aroma and the Christmas spirit."

Taylor is hopeful the season will end with joy.