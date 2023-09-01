Local bills fans raise money & spirits, first game back

In Columbus, the Bills Backers have raised more than a thousand dollars for the Columbus Community youth camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Local Buffalo Bills fans gathered together today to raise money and lift spirits while watching the game, as the Bills dominated the Patriots, 25-23.

The group, The Central Ohio Buffalo Bill’s Backers say they’ve been gathering together for over 30 years to watch the games, with the other 10 years spent at Snoopz Pub & Patio cheering on their favorite team, and number three, Damar Hamlin.

“We put this together back in 89' and we've been together all these years to cheer for the number one team,” said Bills Backer, Tom Marshall.

But today's game was even more special after an emotional week as Hamlin fought for his life at the hospital after a dramatic cardiac arrest Monday night.

"It's been a roller coaster all week from the game to the updates that we had, I shed a lot of tears this week,” said Bills Backer, Jane Switzer.

Fans of all different ages came out to show their support, like Madelyn Henricks, a young girl from New York, who watches every game with her family. "On Monday night, I cried and my parents were at the game and we're so glad that he's feeling better," said Henricks.

His recovery - fans say, gives them hope for the fight for his life.

“The fact that he woke up and the doctor told him he won the game of life, it makes us just so much more faithful of him and his recovery,” said fan Ellie White.

The Central Ohio Bills Backers say many local fans donated to Damar's GoFundMe which has more than eight million dollars. Here locally, the Bills Backers have raised more than a thousand dollars for the Columbus Community youth camp.