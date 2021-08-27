Loaded gun magazine found in Pickerington Central gym

The school was on lockdown for some time, but it had since been lifted.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A loaded pistol magazine was found in the gymnasium at Pickerington High School Central Friday, according to police.

Pickerington Police Department Commander Greg Annis told 10TV a school resource officer was notified about the magazine. It wasn't known when it was found.

Police said the magazine was found under the bleachers. Investigators believe it may have been there for some time since there was dust and dirt on the magazine.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted Pickerington police with the investigation.

K-9 units were called to the scene to do a sweep around the school building and no weapons were found.

The school was on lockdown for some time, but it had since been lifted.

Crystal Davis, a spokesperson for Pickerington Local Schools, said there is no reason to believe that a student brought a gun to school.