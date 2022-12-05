Loaded handgun found in New Albany elementary student's book bag

Sawyers said the student is not at school at this time and will face disciplinary action, which could include expulsion from the school and possible court action.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A loaded handgun was found inside an elementary student's bag at New Albany Primary School Thursday, the district confirmed to 10TV.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Michael Sawyers said some students reported seeing an “air pistol” or gun on their school bus.

New Albany police and administration leaders responded and found the loaded handgun in a student’s book bag.

Sawyers said the student is not at school at this time and will face disciplinary action, which could include expulsion from the school and possible court action.

The superintendent added that this is an isolated event and no students were hurt in connection with the incident.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Our system, 'See Something, Say Something' works. Students, parents, staff, and community members must continue to report information, conversations, social media posts, or rumors that jeopardize the safety and welfare of anyone on our school campus. The administration, working with the police, will determine the credibility of any information reported and will act accordingly,” Sawyer said in the letter.