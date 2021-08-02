Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International airport

The gun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A loaded gun was found in a carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Feb. 5.

The Transportation Security Administration said a traveler was stopped at an airport checkpoint at around 2:15 p.m.

Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police responded and confiscated the gun which was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

The TSA said the person was cited.

This is the third time this year a gun was found at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Twenty-four guns were found at the airport in 2020 and 29 were found in 2019.

Passengers are only allowed to carry guns in checked baggage if they are not loaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hard case and declared while checking in.