Wage continues to be at the heart of Kroger negotiations with union

Workers have threatened to strike over wages, health benefits and other issues but no strike date is set.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pay continues to be a major sticking point in negotiations between Kroger and its union employees.

According to a release from Kroger, a cashier currently starts out at $17.10 an hour. By 2024, that would increase to $18.90.

By comparison, Giant Eagle pays $12.50/hour for Giant Eagle employees and $14/hour for Market District workers.

The average grocery worker in Columbus earns $11.39/hour.

"When workers have what they need to make the basics, to meet their basic needs, they are going to be more productive, there is going to be less turnover," said Hannah Halbert, Executive Director of Policy Matters Ohio and Columbus Think tank that studies market trends.

Sam Silverstein covers the grocery industry. He said if Kroger raises wages others will likely follow.

"Anything Kroger does people are going to notice. For grocery workers this has been a time to say 'we run the stores that you shop in and make sure you are aware of our needs as well'," he said.

With inflation at a near record 40-year high, Policy Matters says low-income earners who work for high profit companies should share in that success.

"Deepening poverty it is not a good outcome. For us to continue to suppress wages for the advantage of profit seeking, that is not a stable way to have a functioning economy," Halpert said.