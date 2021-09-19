Little Brown Jug race returns at the Delaware County Fair

Last year, the fair was only open to junior participants and their families.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Fair made its return this year. The fair kicked off this weekend and runs until next Saturday.

Many people at the fair love the food, the rides, but Larry Jones of Licking County said, “We love everything here!"

Many missed the fair last year.

“We've been thinking about the whole time, wanting to come back and wanting to do it,” Michael Clayton said.

Last year, the fair was only open to junior fair participants and their families because of the pandemic.

“We were pretty disappointed," Jones said.

As for the COVID-19 policy at the Delaware County Fair, face masks are optional outdoors for those attending the fair and workers.

“We're not gonna do jug day this year because that seems like a hotspot, but coming up on an evening like this, there are not too many people. It's nice to have it back,” Miranda McElory said.