Lithopolis police searching for missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in Columbus area

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — The Lithopolis Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who police say left home on Sept. 11 and has not been seen since.

Marquetta Heath is believed to be in the Columbus area, according to a release sent from police.

She is described as being 5’2” tall and weighing 120 pounds. Heath has waist-length braided hair and wears glasses with purple frames, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.