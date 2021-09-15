x
Local News

Lithopolis police searching for missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in Columbus area

Marquetta Heath is believed to be in the Columbus area, according to a release sent from police.
Credit: Lithopolis Police
Marquetta Heath

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — The Lithopolis Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who police say left home on Sept. 11 and has not been seen since. 

Marquetta Heath is believed to be in the Columbus area, according to a release sent from police. 

She is described as being 5’2” tall and weighing 120 pounds. Heath has waist-length braided hair and wears glasses with purple frames, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information about Heath’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lithopolis Police Department at 614-837-8674. 

