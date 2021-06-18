LIST: Independence Day celebrations, fireworks displays taking place throughout central Ohio

Planning your Fourth of July weekend, but not sure where to start? 10TV has compiled a list of Independence Day celebrations throughout central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the official start of summer nears, many have already begun planning how to get the most out of the season -- and that includes figuring out where to catch a fireworks display come Fourth of July weekend.

Several communities throughout central Ohio have announced the return of their Independence Day celebrations.

You can find a growing list of fireworks displays, parades and more below:

June 30

Ashville: The city’s Independence Day events will span five days, with a fireworks show wrapping up the celebration at 10 p.m. on July 4.

July 2

Bucyrus: The Bucyrus Bicentennial Weekend kicks off, featuring a weekend of live music, food, a parade, and more. Fireworks are set to take place beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Chilicothe: Independence Day celebrations begin July 2, and are set to last through the weekend. Events include a Red, White and Blue Ice Cream Social, barbeques, and fireworks, with the first show set to take place Monday beginning at 10 p.m.

Granville: Streetfair runs July 2-5, with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. Friday at Wildwood Park.

Grove City: Fireworks are set to start at 9:45 p.m. and can be viewed from Murfin Fields.

Pickerington: Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Pickerington High School Central

Reynoldsburg: Independence Day activities begin at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m.

West Jefferson: Streetfest takes place Fourth of July weekend, with fireworks taking place at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Whitehall: The Fireworks Viewing Picnic begins at 8 p.m. at Whitehall Yearling High School.

July 3

Athens County: The Fabulous 4th Fireworks Display begins at 10 p.m. at East State Street.

Coshocton: Fireworks to take place at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds, with times being updated at a later date.

Dublin: Independence Day events begin at 8 a.m. with fireworks set to take place at 9:50 p.m.

Gahanna: Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. at the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course.

Groveport: The Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m.

Hilliard: Freedom Fest events begin at 9 a.m., concluding with fireworks

Johnstown: Fireworks begin at 8 p.m. at Chambers Stadium High School

Lakeview: Indian Lake Beach Spectacular kicks off at 10 p.m.

London: The Independence Day Parade takes place at 11 a.m. and will wind through downtown, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Marion: Events run throughout the day at the Marion County Fair, ending with fireworks at 10 p.m.

New Albany: Independence Day Parade and celebrations begin at 11 a.m. at New Albany Middle School.

Ostrander: A parade begins at 10 a.m. with fireworks taking place at dusk

Pataskala: Fireworks begin at 10 a.m. at Foundation Park.

Pickerington: The city’s parade is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Sunbury: Independence Day celebrations begin at 8 a.m. at Sunbury Square, with fireworks to take place at Big Walnut High School at dusk.

Westerville: Fireworks begin at 10 p.m., launching from Heritage Park with viewing areas at the Westerville Sports Complex.

July 4

Bexley: Independence Day celebrations begin at 8 a.m., with evening events and fireworks kicking off at 6 p.m.

Cambridge: Fireworks kick off at 10 p.m. at Cambridge City Park.

Delaware: Events kick off with a parade, beginning at 3 p.m., followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks to take place at 10 p.m. Fireworks can be viewed along Henry Street, Sandusky Street, and at the Ohio Wesleyan University athletic practice fields.

Gahanna: The city’s Independence Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. at Clark Hall.

Logan: Fireworks to take place at the Hocking County Fairgrounds.

Plain City: The Fourth of July Parade begins at 2 p.m. in Pastime Park.

Upper Arlington: Party in the Park begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Northam Park as usual, though the city has implemented measures to manage crowds this year with safety in mind. Fireworks will take place beginning at 10 p.m.

Worthington: Fireworks kick off at 10 p.m. at Thomas Worthington High School.

July 5

Hueston: Independence Day activities featuring food and entertainment kick off Friday, July 2, with fireworks taking place over Acton Lake on Monday at Hueston Woods State Park.

Lancaster: Independence Day events, including a parade, take place throughout the day, concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 10

Mechanicsburg: The parade begins at 2 p.m., winding to Goshen Park, where food vendors and other activities can be found. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Note: This year’s Red, White & Boom will not take place around Independence Day. Organizers and the city are still determining when to host the event at a later date.