Lineup for 2021-22 Broadway in Columbus season includes 'Hamilton', 'CATS'

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2021-2022 season on Monday.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2021-2022 season on Monday beginning with "Hamilton."

Five of the six shows were previously scheduled for last season before the COVID-19 pandemic: "Hadestown", "Fiddler on the Roof", "CATS", "Come From Away" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

Subscriptions are on sale now. For subscriptions, tickets, or other information, you can call 800-294-1892 or send an email to ColumbusService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

The schedule is as follows:

HAMILTON

September 28-October 17, 2021

Ohio Theatre

HADESTOWN

November 16-21, 2021

Ohio Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

December 14-19, 2021

Palace Theatre

CATS

January 11-16, 2022

Ohio Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

February 8-13, 2022

Ohio Theatre

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 29-April 3, 2022

Ohio Theatre

---

Optional season add-on:

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

March 11-12, 2022