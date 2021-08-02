Lineup for 2021-22 Broadway in Columbus season includes 'Hamilton', 'CATS'

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2021-2022 season on Monday beginning with "Hamilton."
Five of the six shows were previously scheduled for last season before the COVID-19 pandemic: "Hadestown", "Fiddler on the Roof", "CATS", "Come From Away" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical."
Subscriptions are on sale now. For subscriptions, tickets, or other information, you can call 800-294-1892 or send an email to ColumbusService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.
The schedule is as follows:
HAMILTON
September 28-October 17, 2021
Ohio Theatre
HADESTOWN
November 16-21, 2021
Ohio Theatre
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
December 14-19, 2021
Palace Theatre
CATS
January 11-16, 2022
Ohio Theatre
COME FROM AWAY
February 8-13, 2022
Ohio Theatre
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
March 29-April 3, 2022
Ohio Theatre
---
Optional season add-on:
BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
March 11-12, 2022
Palace Theatre