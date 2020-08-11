17-year-old boy injured in shooting in Linden area

Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in the Linden area Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives determined the boy was walking down Oakland Park Avenue with another boy when a vehicle pulled next to them and yelled at them.

Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle.