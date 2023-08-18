'It takes a village': Linden McKinley marching band hoping their village helps get them to competition

The band members held fundraisers in their community. Parent boosters also set up a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for their mighty march to Memphis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Linden McKinley Unstoppable Mighty Marching Panthers are the pride of their north central Linden neighborhood.

“There are good kids here that are doing something well and they’re doing something productive,” Band Director Stephen Ingram said. “And they’re excelling at it.”

There’s a lot in a name. For this story, it’s the “unstoppable” part that really stands out.

The band is trying to get to Memphis, Tennessee in early September to compete in the battle of the high school bands at the Southern Heritage Classic.

“It’s kind of crazy that I get to do this. I’m excited about it. We’re all excited,” said senior Aliseia Munnerlyn.

“Just knowing that this is the first time the band gets to do it, but it won’t be the last. I’m excited just knowing that I was a part of it,” senior Kenji Harris Jr. told 10TV.

Harris Jr. is the band’s drum major. It’s something he’s extremely proud of. With this being his final year of high school, he’s excited to compete in Memphis and hopefully leave behind a legacy of success after graduation.

“The feeling of knowing my time is almost up here, but knowing that I’m leaving something behind that’s amazing, that’s the best feeling,” Harris said.

These students know they have what it takes to compete.

“Of course, we’re always going to practice and be ready for whatever we do,” said Munnerlyn.

Ingram agrees.

“When I first started here at Linden, the band was about 10 or 12 people. So, watching it grow is amazing. Our motto here is keep raising the bar until excellence becomes a habit and this is just the next manifestation of us raising the bar,” said Ingram.

They have drive, spirit and talent. What they don’t have is funding.

“The real issue we have is money because it’s a lot you know, and not everybody can afford it. That’s really what we have a problem with,” said Munnerlyn.

Sometimes, it takes a village. The band members held fundraisers in their community. Parent boosters also set up a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for their mighty march to Memphis.

“We knew going in that there may be some kids in a different socio-economic status that might not be able to do what we have to do. So, we wanted to make sure we fundraised,” said Ingram.

However, time is running out and they haven’t reached their goal. So now, these students are looking to their village for support so they can participate in the competition and showcase their passion for music.

“If you care, if people care enough, it helps a lot,” Munnerlyn said. "It doesn’t just help us get there, it helps the band completely because we really don’t get much help.”