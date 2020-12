Police were called to the 1800 block of Republic Avenue arounds 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Linden area Sunday evening.

Columbus police say they were called to the 1800 block of Republic Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition where they were later pronounced deceased at 6:45 p.m.