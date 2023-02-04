Linden community works to combat violence after shooting involving officers

Ralph Carter from "We Are Linden" said he and his team go from school to school mentoring youth ages 11 to 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden community members are working to combat the narrative that Linden is violent following a shootout that left 22-year-old Rodriguez Fitzgerald in the hospital.

Ralph Carter from 'We Are Linden' said he is saddened to hear of more violence in the Linden community, which is why he and his team mentor over a hundred youths a year and are molding strong community leaders at a young age.

"I mean gun violence has picked up everywhere, it's not just in Columbus. But of course, this is our mission, our task, and one life lost is still one too many,” Carter said.

He said the first thing community members should do is pray. He and his team go from school to school mentoring youth ages 11 to 17.

“Youth in the community that want to do well, serve, that's what we're built around, service, we focus on building safe havens, space spaces for our youth,” said Carter. "I am a product of my environment, I want them to know good things can come from it."

He and his crew also hold annual “Stop the Violence” marches to spread the word.

“The question of the day is, do you want to live? And if you want to, let's take these steps and do what's right and be a good steward of your community,’ said Carter.