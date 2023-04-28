Linden residents to hold meeting on rise of housing prices

There will be a community conversation on Friday to address the concern of housing prices.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising house prices aren't just in the suburbs, it's all over Columbus.

In the Linden community, residents are faced with a high demand for housing only to be met with a low supply.

"The housing market right now is truly, truly.... crazy,” said Amber Broadus.

Broadus has lived in Linden for the last two years and she said thankfully, she had help to maneuver through the housing crisis. She had help through Habitat for Humanity in finding her home; a resource she wants other residents to be aware about.

"Houses are being bought at $77,000 and being sold at $230,000. Seven to 10 months later, who is making that type of income,” said Broadus.

That’s why on Friday, she's holding a community conversation to pass on what she's learned to others.

"I'm thinking about the older people that are going to lose their homes because of the values that are going up or maybe people are not ready to purchase homes or can't afford the extra increase in rent,” said Broadus.

Creating affordable homes that are attractive is something the City of Columbus is already doing.

On Thursday, 10TV spoke with De Lena Scales who works with the city and is the manager of One Linden Plan. It’s a program that helps revitalize the community.

"Housing costs have gone up 30% and that impacts Linden as well,” said Scales. Scales said the community conversation is not associated with the city because it is resident-driven.

"When you revitalize a community, you make sure those who want to stay here stay here and you make it attractive to other individuals to come inside the community,” said Scales.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. It will be held at the St. Stephens Community House.