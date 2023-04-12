1 in critical condition after shooting at Linden Community Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting at the Linden Community Center on Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police said they received a call at 5:53 p.m. about a shooting at the community center, located at 1350 Briarwood Avenue.
The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Police did not provide any additional information.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.
