1 in critical condition after shooting at Linden Community Center

Police said they received a call at 5:53 p.m. about a shooting at the community center, located at 1350 Briarwood Avenue.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting at the Linden Community Center on Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police did not provide any additional information.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.

