Coroner rules suspicious death in the Linden area as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner has ruled a suspicious death in the Linden area last week as a homicide.

Officers were called just before 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 22 to the 1500 block of Republic Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Shortly after midnight, a man was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

On Monday, police provided an update saying the coroner's office determined this death to be a homicide.

The man's death marks the 168th homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.