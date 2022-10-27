Linden activist says work to end violence must continue after woman was shot in chest while driving

"The main goal is that we suppress as much violence as we can in the community,” said Ralph Carter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden is a community that has been known as an area with a lot of crime. That’s why Ralph Carter and other community members work extensively to change that narrative.

Carter is the founder of We Are Linden, an organization that focuses on ending violence with a focus on bettering the youth.

Carter sees the potential in Linden. However, he’s not proud of the sight of police lights followed by the news of a shooting.

The latest shooting in Linden happened in the heart of where Carter and others work on 17th avenue near Cleveland Avenue.

Columbus police said a woman reported a bullet came through her windshield, hitting her in the chest while she was driving with her two kids in the backseat.

Police said the kids weren’t injured. Carter said this is why activists can’t stop working to end violence.

"When you hear stuff like that man, that means that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.

"Knocking on doors reaching more and more households, encouraging more and more people to get involved. Just as much as we are on the south end, we need to be on the north end more,” said Carter.

He encourages anyone who knows information about this or any other shooting to call the police. Carter said doing the right thing isn’t snitching.

"There's this ongoing process, ongoing fight and I think that we're cut out for it,” said Carter.