Woman with dementia missing from Columbus

Linda Lee, 83, was last seen Tuesday afternoon
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — An alert was issued to help find a missing 83-year-old woman who has dementia and other medical issues.

Columbus police said Linda Lee was last seen on Lazelle Road East near the Delaware County line around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said she left her home and did not return.

She is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, a beige shirt and black pants and shoes.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 911.