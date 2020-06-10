Woman with dementia missing from Columbus

Linda Lee, 83, was last seen Tuesday afternoon

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — An alert was issued to help find a missing 83-year-old woman who has dementia and other medical issues.

Columbus police said Linda Lee was last seen on Lazelle Road East near the Delaware County line around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said she left her home and did not return.

She is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, a beige shirt and black pants and shoes.