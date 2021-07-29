Lightning strike sparks fire at Dublin home

The severe weather that swept through central Ohio on Thursday caused a fire at a Dublin home.
The Washington Township Fire Department says they were called to the 5300 block of Roscommon Drive around 4 p.m. after a report of a house fire.
When crews arrived on the scene, there was a small fire underneath the rear of the house.
A preliminary investigation showed that a lightning strike created a small hole in a gas line and resulted in the fire.
No one was hurt.
The fire department says there was about $50,000 worth of damage to the home.