Lightning strike sparks fire at Dublin home

The Washington Township Fire Department says they were called to the 5300 block of Roscommon Drive around 4 p.m. after a report of a house fire.

The severe weather that swept through central Ohio on Thursday caused a fire at a Dublin home.

The Washington Township Fire Department says they were called to the 5300 block of Roscommon Drive around 4 p.m. after a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was a small fire underneath the rear of the house.

A preliminary investigation showed that a lightning strike created a small hole in a gas line and resulted in the fire.

No one was hurt.