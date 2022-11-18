Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe

The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or canceled, but volunteers say that's not what Sgt. Kocheran would have wanted.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night.

“It's sad but it's not going to stop us. Postpone the event? No way,” said Susan McKell.

“I think more than ever people want to say this horrible tragic thing has happened in our town we are not afraid to celebrate we don't have a bad down this is a freak accident that happened,” said Terressa Reep.

Chillicothe knows tragedy. In April 2005, police officer Larry Cox was fatally shot when he pursued a suspect on foot after a possible robbery. Cox had been visiting his parents blocks away from his home when he came across a foot chase of the suspect in the area of Chestnut and North High streets.

“This is like Deja vu for us in the worst way at a terrible time our lighting is tonight so we all know him on a personal level,” said Lisa Wayland, the organizer of "Shine on Chillicothe."

Around 5 p.m., Sgt. Kocheran was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect outside the sheriff’s office. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell.

Sgt. Kocheran was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in serious condition. As of Friday afternoon, there has been no update on his condition.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital in the Chillicothe area and died from his injuries.