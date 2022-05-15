Light Ohio Blue Week starts Sunday

The annual statewide campaign aims to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving family members.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday marks the beginning of Light Ohio Blue.

The annual statewide campaign aims to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving family members. It's also designed to show support for current law enforcement officers across Ohio.

Since last year, nine law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. More than 800 names are on the state memorial at the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial in London and more than 22,000 names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

The Light Ohio Blue campaign will have its annual Cruiser Caravan on Tuesday. It will start at the Columbus State Delaware Campus located at 5100 Cornerstone Drive in Delaware. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will give remarks at the event and an honor guard and bagpipers will be present.

The Cruiser Caravan will depart from the Delaware campus at 6:30 p.m. and travel to locations within central Ohio.