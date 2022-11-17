LifeCare Alliance volunteers help seniors prepare for winter weather

Huntington Bank and State Farm employees helped pack thousand of blizzard boxes with non-perishable food items.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's that time of the year again! As we enter the winter months, it's important to have a plan in place to help our neighbors in need stay safe in their homes.

On Thursday, volunteers from State Farm and Huntington Bank packed thousands of blizzard boxes with LifeCare Alliance in case an extreme weather event prevents critical meal deliveries.

"Our meals on wheels are the lifeline for many of our clients. And if snow comes or ice and we just can't get to them for a day, that Blizzard Box gives them a delicious, nutritious meal that is critical. They might not have anything else to eat that day if we don't give them these blizzard boxes," said Chuck Gehring, President & Ceo of LifeCare Alliance.

A blizzard box is an assortment of donated non-perishable food items. The boxes are delivered to the recipients of Meals on Wheels' Home Delivered Meals Program and delivered by volunteer drivers.

"I have my essentials right here in a box. If it snows, I'll say, 'well, let it snow,' I still have food that I can eat," said Addie Ayers, a LifeCare Alliance client.