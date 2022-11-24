LifeCare Alliance, volunteers, deliver Thanksgiving meals in Columbus

Volunteers loaded up meals on Thursday, ready to be handed out to those in need for Thanksgiving.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the back burner to the backseat, volunteers loaded up meals, Thursday, ready to put giving with thanks.

In one car you could find Michael Tobias, 15, his mother, Julie, and his grandparents. They spent a portion of their turkey day navigating the streets of Franklin County while finding a sense of humanity and the importance of kindness.

“I’m doing this to kind of help the people who aren’t as fortunate as me,” Michael said. “And, yeah, to make everything a little bit better.”

Tobias’s family was one of more than 100 delivering 4,000 meals Thursday.

Recently, the need has shot up. LifeCare Alliance says meal recipients are up 70% from pre-Covid levels. On a normal day, it delivers more than 8,000 meals, running 190 routes.

It’s why volunteers are the driving force.

Julie Tobias says it’s about community, following their Christian faith and giving back.

“It’s real important to us to try to do these things together, too,” she said. “Get some family time.”

Together. Family time. Giving. Things meal recipients are thankful for, too.

“People like you come out and show some love [and] that means a lot,” one woman said. “You never know where you’re gonna be at in life, so you treat people like you want to be treated.”

You’ll never know the impact you make just by giving a little bit of time and a lot of heart.