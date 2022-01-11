Licking Heights: Teamwork is key in wake of bus driver shortage

The wheels on the bus go round and round. The same could be said for the efforts of many districts trying to hire on more drivers.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The wheels on the bus go round and round and the same could be said for the efforts of many school districts trying to hire on more drivers.

“I find it that I’m able to be more of a positive influence for [students] that I’m able to be that involved,” Heather Penwell said. “I don’t find it very stressful.”

Penwell has decided to put her passion behind the wheel.

“I think it makes it very rewarding on our end to work with [students] and be part of their life and be influential with them,” she said.

The mother-of-three has two children attending Licking Heights. Right now, she’s in training to become a much-needed driver in the district.

“We have a lot of teamwork and that’s how we get it done each and every day,” Licking Heights Director of Transportation, Darlene Mortine said.

Mortine says there are currently 33 drivers in the district and they would like to see 36.

“That would eliminate some of the amount of students on the bus and the travel time for the drivers,” she said.

Mortine also says two float drivers have been approved, who can step-in in the case of driver absences. She says drivers help out by learning each other’s routes and sometimes offering to pick up extra students.

“We’ve kind of got it down to a science,” she said. “I always say it’s not always pretty, but we sure get it done.”

And even though there have been some minor delays, she says out of almost 5,400 students in the district, the 73% (or roughly 4,000 students) who ride the bus are continuing to make it to class.

Mortine says, so far, the district has not had to force buildings to go to remote learning due to a bus driver shortage.

Penwell is one of two drivers being trained. It’s a process that takes at least three weeks after getting a temporary license following the passing of four written tests. She knows, though, a bus driver is much more than a chauffeur.

“It’s the relationships that you build,” she said. “These kids come from a lot of different backgrounds, and sometimes they need that extra positivity.”