Court records: Licking Heights teacher's aide admits to having sex with student

Court documents show Webb admitted to having sex with one of her students four times between Dec. 31 and Jan. 12.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A teacher's aide at Licking Heights High School is under investigation after she reportedly admitted to being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Mackenzee Webb is charged with sexual battery and tampering with evidence, according to Licking County Common Pleas Court.

Court documents show Webb admitted to having sex with one of her students four times between Dec. 31 and Jan. 12. Webb told investigators the incidents took place in the parking lots of Licking Heights Middle School and a church in Pataskala. According to court records, investigators interviewed the student, who confirmed Webb's statement.

Webb provided investigators with her cell phone and admitted to erasing some messages between her and the student. Detectives found conversations on the phone that hinted at a romantic relationship between the two, court documents show.

The district terminated Webb’s employment on Thursday, the day charges were filed.

Licking Heights Local Schools Superintendent Philip Wagner said the district immediately contacted Pataskala police as soon as officials received word of the allegations and an investigation is underway.