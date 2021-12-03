Licking Heights Local Schools to learn all remote Friday due to sick staff after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Superintendent Dr. Philip H. Wagner says the absences are linked to staff members getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

PATASKALA, Ohio — Licking Heights Local Schools will operate fully remote on Friday. The school district tweeted the change is because too many staff members called out sick after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means students who normally report to school on Friday should work remotely.

Superintendent Dr. Philip H. Wagner posted on Facebook that the majority of the staff received their second shot on Wednesday and was experiencing symptoms from that dose.

On Thursday, 14% of the staff were absent. Wagner said that wasn't an issue because Thursday was already a fully remote learning day.

Wager said more absences came in for Friday and wanted to give parents and teachers as much time as possible to prepare for another day of online learning.

There is no transportation for students, except there will be transportation for C-TEC and preschool.