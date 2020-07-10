x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Licking County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 17-year-old girl

Authorities posted on their Facebook page that Sausha Rauch has been missing since midnight Tuesday morning.
Credit: Licking County Sheriff's Office

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl from Newton Township.

Authorities posted on their Facebook page that Sausha Rauch has been missing since midnight Tuesday morning.

Rauch is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is thought to be wearing blue jeans and a light colored t-shirt, possibly grey.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Licking County Regional Communication Center at 740-670-5555, option #1.