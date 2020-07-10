Licking County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 17-year-old girl

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl from Newton Township.
Authorities posted on their Facebook page that Sausha Rauch has been missing since midnight Tuesday morning.
Rauch is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She is thought to be wearing blue jeans and a light colored t-shirt, possibly grey.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Licking County Regional Communication Center at 740-670-5555, option #1.