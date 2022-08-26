Licking County residents express mixed feelings on Intel facility

President Biden will be at the groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 9. While some residents are excited for the facility, others say it's happening too fast.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — In two weeks, President Joe Biden will arrive for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Intel facility in Licking County. While the county prepares for the expansion, community members shared mixed feelings on Friday.

“That's a big deal. I mean, Licking County will be on nationwide map on September 9th, and to have the Chief Executive Official come to Licking County here in Central Ohio. That's, that's pretty important to us,” said Rick Black, president of the Board of Commissioners of Licking County.

Alexis Fitzsimmons of Grow Licking County said all private, public and nonprofit sectors are working together to take advantage of the opportunities the Intel facility will bring.

“Licking County helps make Ohio right? And in turn, Ohio helps make the country. And we do that through manufacturing through all sorts of different sectors,” Fitzsimmons said. “All the way from automotive manufacturing, to baby formula manufacturing, to Defense Supply, manufacturing, so this intel project will just build on that and make our nation a safer place because of its supply, Defense Supply Implications.”

Meanwhile, residents said they have mixed feelings about the coming of Intel. Some said they are excited for the economic opportunity while others say it will drive out local businesses and farmers.

"I think it's going to bring a lot more diverse population in and I'm actually very excited for it 'cause I feel like Johnstown is almost like the same kinds of people and I think we need to invite more kinds of people over,” said Johnstown resident Shannon May. “I think it will help us learn more about others, which I think Johnstown kind of needs to do.”

"I think it's good and bad, but it has more bad than good,” said Johnstown resident Jennifer Clark. “It’s too much all at once for Intel. I know that there's a couple farmers already pushing out, like selling their lands for people to buy properties to build houses and everything like that, and I've noticed recently since Intel has come in, there's a lot more houses coming up for sale in Johnstown.”

Black encourages all residents not to panic and said it will take time to build out the community successfully. Black says, regardless of political affiliations, all residents are encouraged to welcome Biden with open arms.