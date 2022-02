Troopers were notified about the crash around 1:47 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after a plane crash in Licking County Tuesday.

The plane went in a wooded area near the 400 block of Linnville Road minutes after leaving the Newark-Heath Airport, according to OSHP.

According to FlightAware, the plane is a 2005 single-engine Cessna.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.