Licking County family’s service dog passes away, shines spotlight on central Ohio need

Hunter Miller was diagnosed with autism, epilepsy and hypoglycemia adrenal insufficiency. His service dog, Coco, recently passed away, but saved Hunter four times.

ETNA, Ohio — The story of Hunter Miller, 10, started earlier than expected.

Born 3-and-a-half months early he spent 13 months in the NICU and was diagnosed with autism, epilepsy and hypoglycemia adrenal insufficiency, which can cause seizures.

“He’s had probably about nine seizures in his life,” Cassidy Miller said.

Cassidy, Hunter’s mother, says one seizure put him into a two-hour coma. That brought Hunter to a new page. A new chapter. A new friend: Coco.

“Coco was like a nurse, but a dog,” Cassidy said.

Coco, a chocolate lab, had been with the Miller family for seven-and-a-half years. She would sleep with Hunter and was trained to detect low blood sugar keeping him from seizing. Cassidy says Coco saved his life four different times.

“She saved his life by coming to us and alerting us that his sugar was low before we even knew that it was low,” Cassidy said.

In September, Coco got sick. A stomach infection led to a blood clot in her paw. After that, she was gone quickly.

“Yeah,” she said. “It was very unexpected.”

Hunter doesn’t quite understand, but his parents do. The loss of a family member. The loss of a safety net. Service dogs, trained in different abilities can cost between $10,000 and $15,000. Their demand is high.

“We have about a two year waitlist right now,” Tera Jurrens said.

Jurrens is the CEO and Founder of Freedom Paws in Marysville. It’s a nonprofit that trains service dogs for people with medical, psychiatric and physical needs. In central Ohio, Jurrens says 75 dogs have been placed with families. These are different, she says, than companion dogs.

“They are allowed in apartments and private homes, but they are not allowed in public whereas service dogs are task-trained,” she said. “Three or more tasks for individuals and they are allowed anywhere the public is allowed.”

Jurrens says the Millers have been bumped to the top of the list and should have a new service dog by November.

Cassidy, appreciative for the services of Freedom Paws, says $2,000 has been given as a deposit and the dog, at a discount due to Coco’s death, will be $10,000. Fundraising, due to COVID she says, has been slow-and-go. She knows the service to her son, which helps him to continue his story, is priceless.

“Just her being there to let us know prior to this stuff happening has been a blessing,” Cassidy said.