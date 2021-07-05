Kitten abandoned in Licking County woods found by man and his dog

Amaretto and her owner were out mountain biking Thursday afternoon when the dog found a cat in the woods stuck in a tree.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Man's best friend became a kitten's best friend when she helped rescue her while lost and alone in the woods. The dog's owner is calling her a "hero."

Amaretto and her owner Chris Garrison were out mountain biking Thursday afternoon.

“Amaretto just started looking to the left a lot and then I just heard the meowing,” Garrison said.

Deep in the woods of Horns Hill Park in Newark, the pair found a little kitten high up in a tree. The kitten was likely dumped in the woods.

“I was able to reach the kitten, I got her down, and as soon as I held the cat she just started purring,” said Garrison.

Garrison took the kitten to Licking County Humane Society, where just months earlier, he and his fiancé picked up Amaretto.