Licking County dispatcher dies after crash

HEATH, Ohio — A Licking County dispatcher died days after a crash in the Heath area last week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the crash scene at Irving Wing Drive and State Route 13 just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 13.

OSHP said 48-year-old John Fortner, of Zanesville, was driving east on Irving Wick Drive when he came to the traffic light at that intersection.

Fortner pulled into the intersection, where he was hit by the driver of a car traveling south on State Route 13, according to OSHP.

Fortner was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital then flown to Grant Medical Center. Fortner died from his injuries on Sept. 17.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp told 10TV, "John was an extremely well-liked guy and he excelled in the performance of his duties as a dispatcher. All at the LCSO are heartbroken with his loss."