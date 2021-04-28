Licking County deputy resigns amid investigation into K-9's death in February

The Licking County Sheriff's Office said Apollo died on Feb. 1 after escaping from his handler and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is planning to present a case to the prosecutor's office after their former K-9 officer allegedly falsified records related to his K-9's death earlier this year and his training, according to the Newark Advocate.

According to an internal investigation obtained by The Advocate through a quarterly records request, Sgt. Mark Brown was asked to investigate K-9 Apollo's death at the beginning of February.

The sheriff's office announced Apollo died on Feb. 1 after escaping from his handler, Deputy Dirk Williamson, after an overnight tour of duty, and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

The agency reported Williamson was trying to secure Apollo at his Franklin County home when the dog escaped.

The K-9 was later found near the 7000 block of Havens Corners Road in Franklin County and was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital by his handler.

Apollo served with the sheriff's office for six years before his death.

According to investigative documents, Brown said Williamson's wife called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office around 9 a.m. saying her husband's K-9 got away from him that morning and asked if anyone was available to help look for the dog.

Asked about the last time the couple saw him, she said she wasn't sure, but her husband had just called her frantically and it had likely been several hours at that point.

Referencing a Franklin County Sheriff's Office incident report, Brown said two Franklin County deputies found Apollo laying about five feet from Havens Corner Road with no signs of life nor any apparent physical injuries.

On Feb. 9, Brown said he met with the homeowner near where the K-9 was found and the woman reported she and her husband were out for their morning walk around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1 when she saw the dog.

"I kinda saw him out of the corner of my eye and I didn't pay much notice to it at first. He was snow-covered," the report stated. "I could see almost like an ear, his tail, a leg. He was about 80 or 90% snow-covered."

A neighbor said he went to breakfast around 7:45 a.m. Feb. 1 and saw a German Shepherd near his neighbor's driveway. He said the dog was covered in snow but could determine it was a dog.

During an interview with a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy who went to the search, Brown said the deputy said they found a "lump in the show" and could see a bit of fur, but the dog was covered in snow.

The deputy said the dog was covered by snowfall rather than a plow because the snow wasn't "mounded up anywhere."

The deputy said it had snowed in the area the night prior but hadn't snowed that day during his shift from 7 a.m. on. He estimated the dog had been there "a good part of the night, overnight."

According to a veterinarian from the hospital where Apollo was taken, Brown said the K-9's chart said he was dead upon arrival to the facility. The veterinarian said Apollo had been dead for at least one hour before he got to the hospital, if not longer.

During a Feb. 19 interview with Williamson, Brown said Williamson reported he got home around 8:05 a.m. that morning and let Apollo out of the cruiser. He said Apollo took off after something and didn't respond to commands or his electric collar.

According to the investigative report, Williamson during the interview said he called his wife and the K-9's trainer, along with Franklin County to help look for the dog. When they found him, Williamson said the dog wasn't moving and had some snow on him, but was not covered in snow as the neighbors had reported.

When Brown noted Williamson's wife in the call to Franklin County made it sound like the dog was out all night, he said Williamson replied the dog hadn't been out all night and had just taken off that morning, but his wife hadn't seen Apollo since Williamson left for work.

Brown reported on Feb. 23, he was made aware of a photo appearing to be Apollo captured with a doorbell with video capability near the front porch of a home on Clearview Street in Blacklick around 1:02 a.m. Feb. 1.

That day, Brown told the agency's union representative he received more information regarding the investigation and needed to schedule another interview with Williamson. Brown noted he was forwarded an email showing Williamson submitted a resignation letter on Feb. 26.

According to a copy of the resignation letter provided to The Advocate through a records request, Williamson sent an emailed letter to the Licking County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 25, citing his resignation was due to recent health issues.

On April 28, Col. Chad Dennis told The Advocate their agency will be presenting the case to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office to see if any charges are applicable.

Dennis said the internal investigation found Williamson had falsified official documents related to his statement on how K-9 Apollo died and training records.

Dennis said Williamson had been employed by the agency for 21 years and had no other disciplinary history. Williamson, he said, worked as a patrol K-9 handler for the past several years.