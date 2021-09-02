Community rallies around Newark family after 12-year-old dies in crash

Close friends of the family say Brady Hempleman died in the crash and his father is still in the hospital.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Licking County community is rallying around the family of a 12-year-old boy who died in a crash on Feb. 4.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said the crash involving a Honda and a tow truck happened on Ohio 161 around 8 p.m.

Close friends of the family say Brady Hempleman died in the crash and his father, Jeff, was also hurt. He is still in the hospital.

Heath City Schools superintendent Trevor Thomas says Jeff is the principal at Garfield Elementary School.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hempleman family and also the students and staff at St. Francis de Sales where Brady went to school. I mean the impact on all of these people is awful,” Thomas said.

The superintendent described Brady as a happy-go-lucky kid and said the family is close to one another and supportive of each other.

Right now, he said, they are focusing all attention on how they can help the family, as well as others, grieving.

Several of Brady's coaches said sports were a big part of his life. Coaches for the Ohio Hitmen, a traveling baseball team, described him as a perfectionist

“He always had a smile on his face every time he would walk in. The kid really loved to work, had a group of buddies he would come in with and you can just tell that he was always, always loved being around the boys, baseball and getting better,” said Jon Pyles, the owner of Clubhouse Baseball and a coach for Ohio Hitmen

All of the coaches described Brady as a hard-worker, energetic, positive, a young boy who was eager to grow and learn, and a true team player.

They also mention what stood out the most, was his smile and his bright bleach blonde hair.

Throughout social media, the community has been rallying behind the day for days.

“I think everybody’s looking at it like if that was me and I was in those shoes, you know, how would I want people to treat me and I think when you start to put love in front of everything else in this world, it does help,” Pyles said.

He said Ohio Hitmen players will wear Brady’s initials and his number, 33, on their helmets for the rest of the season.

They’re also going to retire his number.

“It will always be his number, he deserves that for everything, I mean for everything he’s done for his friends, for his teammates, he deserves to be remembered the right way,” said Bradley Hollingshead, who is a coach for the Hitmen.

We received a statement from the family, Riley Hempleman, Brady’s older brother:

“Mom just wants to make sure that they know that even we are amazed with how many lives he touched, and the amount of people he affected in his limited time here with us. Hearing stories from individuals, children and even family that we’ve never heard before and hearing how much of an impact he had on everyone’s lives, it’s truly incredible to see this community, and the ones surrounding, all coming together to show their love for him. That even after his passing, he brought the best out of everyone in this community.”

We’ve also received out to Brady’s school, St. Francis de Sales and have not heard back.

Three other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.