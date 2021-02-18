Classroom Hero: Liberty Union Middle School's Kate Silver aims to create a safe space for kids

10TV teamed up with the Ohio Education Association and 97.1 The Fan to honor these heroes, making a difference in the lives of children.

BALTIMORE, Ohio — There is no doubt this has been a tough school year, but Ohio educators make it look easy.

Our first "Classroom Hero" is Kate Silver from Liberty Union Middle School in Baltimore, Ohio. Silver is an eighth-grade intervention specialist, supporting learners both in General and Special Education.

Silver's colleague, Keith Robinson, nominated her to be featured.

"I can definitely say that I'm a better educator and I'm a better person because of the example that she has shown," Robinson said. "She is the master of making sure kids feel safe mentally, safe physically, and then the content comes after that."

Silver said she went into education because she is a "really curious person."

"I like thinking about how to make someone feel seen and heard and engaged and how to make them tick," she said. "Kids need to be fed. Kids need to be safely housed. Kids need to be with adults that make them feel loved and safe and seen ... from there, we know our brains are accessible to learn new content to get excited about learning."

When asked about her observations during the pandemic, Silver said it has highlighted the gaps in education.

"The gaps that are being exacerbated by the pandemic have always existed in education ... those gaps are significant and they're serious," she said. "My plea would really be [to] people who fund education. First of all, thank you. If we can increase that funding to support the gaps, we can give everyone a chance to feel really supported by public education."

Each week a "Classroom Hero" will be spotlighted on 10TV News. You can nominate teachers, coaches, or any staff member who is making an impact.