'Chris's Legacy of Hope': Columbus man raising money for leukemia research

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Columbus man said he's always trying to find ways to give back, and when presented with the opportunity to help lead the fight against blood cancer, he jumped on it.

Chris Sauerzopf didn't hesitate when someone asked him to join the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Visionary of the Year campaign.

Those participating in the 10-week campaign are tasked with forming fundraising teams which then compete in honor of two local blood cancer survivors. The individual who raises the most funds is awarded the title of 'Visionary of the Year' in their community.

Sauerzopf's campaign is called, "Chris's Legacy of Hope." Only, the campaign isn't named after him. It's named after one of 10TV's colleagues and friends, Chris Bradley.

Chris Bradley passed away in 2018 after a 21-month battle with leukemia.

He was never shy about sharing his cancer journey. He often shared the highs, the lows, the tears and the hope of his journey.

Chris Bradley's legacy continues to foster hope for a cure and continues to influence others.

Sauerzopf said that it was Jason Bradley-Krauss, Chris Bradley's husband, who reached out to him through a mutual friend.

Jason himself was named the visionary of the year two years ago and he wanted Sauerzopf to do it as well.

Sauerzopf said he wished he knew about the opportunity a decade ago when his father was diagnosed with leukemia.

"...I think anyone who's ever had anyone in their family that's close to them and get that phone call - you always remember the impact that it has, and how important it is," Sauerzopf said. " If I have a chance to give back in any way of course I would love to do it."

Chris's Legacy of Hope campaign kicks off Thursday and 10TV plans to follow his journey.

Sauerzopf owns a title company and plans to match every $100 donation per closing against any client who does the same.