Lennox Town Center movie theater plans to reopen by Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The movie theater at Lennox Town Center plans to reopen on or before Christmas under new management.

Phoenix Theatres Entertainment CEO Phil Zacheretti said the company will be managing the movie theater previously operated by AMC.

AMC said Monday the theater had closed. but did not provide a reason for the closure.

The theater is on Kinnear Road just south of Ohio State and north of Grandview Heights.

10TV reached out to AMC Theatres but the company has not responded.