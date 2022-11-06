Leftover Halloween candy? Donate it to US troops serving overseas

Treats for Troops is a Halloween Candy collection program where local businesses accept excess Halloween candy to support active-duty members and military families.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Now that Halloween has come and gone, you probably find yourself with more Halloween candy than you know what to do with. So, what to do with all that candy?

Treats for Troops is a national nonprofit that collects candy for active-duty service members and veterans once trick-or-treating season is over.

On Sunday, families in Grove City spent the day repurposing all of their Halloween sweets for the third annual "treats for troops" hosted by The Finch Connection.

Each year of the event, they've helped collect close to 300 pounds of candy.

"It is the best feeling ever. When I first started this, I really thought I should be doing something much bigger, and the people, the community showed up was just huge, so that made me so happy.," said Dawn Finch, the organizer.

The candy will be donated to Blue Star Mothers, a nonprofit in Worthington that supports mothers with sons and daughters in the U.S. Armed Forces. It will be used for care packages for deployed service members and military families.