Learn how to boost your immunity during the winter months

Dr. Anup Kanodia, who is a medical doctor who also specializes in functional medicine shared some additional strategies for boosting your immunity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It seems we can't say enough that fighting COVID -19 starts with three strategies: social/physical distancing, thorough hand washing, and wearing a mask.

Another means of protection to keep you healthy in the pandemic is a strong immunity... and the biggest boost to the system can happen when we sleep.

Dr. Anup Kanodia, who is a medical doctor who also specializes in functional medicine shared some additional strategies for boosting your immunity.

When you eat is important to your immunity. Dr. Kanodia cited studies that show if you can allow your body one hour to wake up and get your GI tract warmed up before eating. You want to work with your body. The doctor said 20% of your energy goes toward running your GI tract which is why he advises putting three to four hours in between meals to make sure your food is properly digested before eating again. If you’re constantly snacking or have food in your stomach, your GI tract is always working and not using that energy toward fighting off bugs like COVID, flu, and colds.