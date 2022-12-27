City and county leaders working to help displaced Latitude Five25 residents

For the last few nights, Latitude Five25 residents have been hunkered down at the Dodge Park Recreation Center as a temporary shelter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some residents of Latitude Five25 will wake up Wednesday morning in search of a new place to sleep.

For the last few nights, they’ve been hunkered down at the Dodge Park Recreation Center as a temporary emergency shelter used by the American Red Cross.

This is after residents had to evacuate a building because of pipes bursting and electrical issues.

Linda Prysock has lived at the complex for the last 12 years. She remembered when it was seemingly perfect.

"It was like a one-package deal they had everything…you didn't have to go outside for nothing,” she said.

Prysock described Sunday as a nightmare.

“A Christmas nightmare on Christmas Day,” she said. "We didn't have toilets and didn't have heat and didn't have water and power some people didn't have power/"

The center closes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning leaving Prysock and others wondering what will they do next. That’s the question both city and county leaders are working together to figure out.

“We feel like as public officials and public servants we have an obligation to assist these residents,” said Joy Bivens, the Deputy County Administrator for Health and Human Services for Franklin County.

She said their goal is to get people the resources they need and get them into temporary warm housing.

"We're talking about human life, right so it should be important to all of us to take care of our neighbors. We're talking about seniors, we're talking about veterans, we're talking about children,” said Bivens.

Help is also coming from the city attorney. On Tuesday, ach Klein’s office announced they will hold the owners in contempt of court order which should lead to the transfer of the property to a receivership group to take it over, conduct repairs, and prepare the property to be sold.

Prysock said this is rock bottom for her and many others. Now, they’re getting the helping hand they need.