Firm for the North Market project name development 'The Merchant Building'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A development that will soon be built in the North Market has been named The Merchant Building.

The 700,000 square foot building will be home to residential, office and retail spaces. The building will also offer a hotel and a parking garage with 350 spaces.

The project will expand the North Market district by 50% and provide more sources of revenue while creating more overall traffic and demand in the area, according to the firm behind the project, Rockbridge.

Rockbridge decided on the Merchant Building name because of the history of merchants in the area.

“The spirit of the North Market merchants is the primary source of inspiration – not just for the project’s name, but for its vision overall. Visitors, residents, and guests will see this legacy reflected in architectural details, branding of spaces, and features and experiences throughout the property, celebrating merchant stories old and new," said Jim Merkel, the CEO of Rockbridge.

The project will bring an additional 1,600 jobs during the construction period. After construction is complete, an additional 600 jobs and nearly $1 billion in economic impact over the first decade are expected.