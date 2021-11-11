Columbus lawyer says client killed in Target shooting was kind and compassionate

10TV is learning more about the 21-year-old killed outside Target near Easton Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We now know the name of the 21-year-old killed in a shooting Monday outside Target near Easton.

Police say a suspect approached Abraha Ermias as he left the store and shot him.

10TV is learning more about who Ermias was, but his connection to Columbus remains unclear.

"Shocking. Such a nice kid,” Sam Shamansky said to describe Ermias. “To be executed in this fashion is just so sad.

Ermias hired Shamansky to be his lawyer following a December 2020 charge of improper handling of a firearm in Franklin County.

"A low-level felony,” Shamansky said. “We deal with them day in and day out. The case was going to be resolved."

Shamansky's colleague had just appeared with him at a hearing when hours later they learned he was killed.

When asked if Ermias was concerned about his own safety Shamansky replied, “never.”

Shamansky said he can’t say more about why Ermias was in Columbus.

A police report indicates two addresses for Ermias: one in California the other in Georgia.

When it comes to gun violence in Columbus, Shamansky who was born and raised here said it's unprecedented. And his client is the latest victim.

"I can't imagine what his family is going through," he said.