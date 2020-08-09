Lawsuit filed in connection to Genoa Township deaths caused by carbon monoxide from water heater

The lawsuit seeks damages from the company that made the water heater and the company that sold it to the family.

A product liability lawsuit has been filed against the company that made the water heater that led to the deaths of a Genoa Township family from carbon monoxide.

In addition to the water heater company, Navien, the lawsuit also named the company in Columbus which sold the water heater to the Reitter family, Carr Supply.

Fifty-year-old Richard Gabriel Reitter III, his wife Jennifer Reitter, 49, and their two kids Richard Gabriel Reitter IIII, 15, and Grace Reitter, 13, along with their 3 dogs were found dead inside their home in May 2019.

The lawsuit seeks "all damages available to the estates and survivors under Ohio law" for "loss of consortium, companionship, love, affection, solace, grief, and mental anguish."

The family lawyer is asking for a total of more than $100,000 plus interests and costs.

In an investigation last year, police determined the water heater was installed by Gabe Reitter and a friend.

According to the investigative report, during a preliminary inspection of appliances, police and fire personnel observed the exhaust pipe on top of the hot water heater was slightly dislodged.

The lawsuit claims the water heater was sold to the Reitter family by Carr Supply in December 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Navien water heaters should only be sold to and installed by people who are certified by Navien.

The lawsuit says Navien and Carr Supply should have known about the installation requirements and that water heaters were still being sold to people who are not qualified.

Reitter asked Carr Supply for a unit to use with propane gas and nothing led him to think the unit was not propane-ready, the family lawyer wrote.