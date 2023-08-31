Lawsuit filed against Athens County landlord for allegedly sexually harassing tenants

The lawsuit is the result of a joint investigation with the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against an Athens County landlord who is accused of sexually harassing female tenants and housing applicants and violating the Fair Housing Act.

According to a release, Joseph Lucas, of Amesville, has owned and managed more than 70 residential rental properties around Athens County.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court, alleges that Lucas has done the following since at least 2004:

Requested sex acts from female tenants and applicants

Subjected female tenants to unwelcome sexual touching

Made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants and their female guests

Repeatedly drove by and entered female tenants’ homes without their permission

Demanded that female tenants engage in sex acts with him in order not to lose housing

Offered to reduce rent or excuse late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex acts

Initiated evictions or threatened to evict female tenants who refused his sexual advances

“No one should have to experience sexual harassment in their home or their community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will vigorously enforce fair housing laws to hold accountable landlords who prey on vulnerable tenants and housing applicants.”

The lawsuit is the result of a joint investigation with the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General. It seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty to vindicate the public interest and court order barring future discrimination.

“This lawsuit sends a message that this deplorable behavior has no place in our communities and that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will vigorously enforce federal civil rights laws to stop this conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio. “No one should be forced to endure any form of sexual harassment, let alone in their efforts to maintain housing.”