Ohio high school students required to take financial literacy program under new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio high school students will soon be required to complete a financial literacy course under a new bill signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine last week.

Sponsored by senators Steve Wilson and Rob McColley, Senate Bill 1 would require students who enter 9th grade on or after January 2022 to fulfill a course in financial literacy.

In order to complete the program, students will need to take a minimum of 60 credit hours in lessons that will cover everything from taxes to interest rates, loans and more.

The requirement will only apply to students attending public schools and will not pertain to students at schools accredited through the independent schools association or any other chartered school, it reads in the bill.

“The goal of Ohio's system of elementary and secondary education is to prepare all students for and seamlessly connect all students to success in life beyond high school graduation, regardless of whether the next step is entering the workforce, beginning an apprenticeship, engaging in post-secondary training, serving in the military, or pursuing a college degree,” the bill reads in part.

Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, teachers will also be required to have an educator license in financial literacy.

