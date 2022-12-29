Remaining Latitude Five25 residents to relocate after city deems apartments unsafe

The city says the buildings at Latitude Five25 were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The remaining residents at an east Columbus apartment complex are being asked to vacate the property by Friday after the buildings were deemed unsafe.

The city says the buildings at Latitude Five25, located at 525 Sawyer Blvd., were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system. Additionally, only one of four elevators are working.

The complex was evacuated back on Christmas Day when some pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures causing electrical damage.

While some were able to stay with friends or family, other residents were taken to the Dodge Community Center which was set up to be an emergency shelter by the American Red Cross.

“Our top concern was making sure displaced residents had access to safe and warm shelter, and thanks to the efforts of many City and County employees, in close collaboration with community service providers, we were able to keep residents safe,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther. “Our next step is to find more permanent solutions for residents and to hold the property owners accountable.”

On Thursday, the city said any residents in the buildings must now be out of the towers by noon Friday.

Franklin County Board of Commissioners President Erica Crawley said they have been working with the city and community partners to meet the immediate housing needs of the residents.

“In addition to providing funding to secure safe interim housing for all Latitude Five25 residents, we’re also offering wraparound supports. We are going to walk with them and help them navigate this crisis with dignity,” she said.

The city said they are working with the county and other service providers to secure interim housing for the displaced residents.

The Franklin County Commissioners met in emergency session on Wednesday to allocate $750,000 for interim housing and support for continuing operations at the Dodge Community Center.

The city adds Ginther is working with Columbus City Council to allocate an additional $750,000.

On Tuesday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced his intention to file a motion for contempt against the owners, Paxe Latitude.

This could set in motion the transfer of the property to a receivership group to take over, facilitate repair and begin to prepare the property for sale.

The property has had a history of issues including earlier this year when the city filed motions against the owners for code violations and lack of security.