Householder pleads not guilty in federal bribery investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder pleaded not guilty Thursday at his arraignment in a $60 million federal bribery investigation.

The arraignment, conducted in a video conference, lasted only a few minutes.

The FBI alleges that Householder and four others took part in a $60 million bribery scheme that lined their own pockets and helped secure the passage of House Bill 6.

HB 6 provided a billion-dollar bailout to FirstEnergy and its affiliates and helped save their two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio.

Householder, Juan Cespedes, Neil Clark, Jeff Longstreth and Matt Borges were arrested on racketeering conspiracy charges.