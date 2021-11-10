Lancaster woman arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with juveniles

Angie Davis was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct on Tuesday.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A 44-year-old Lancaster woman was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with juvenile boys.

A release from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to a residence on the 1100 block of Tarklin Road on Sunday to investigate a sexual offense complaint.

During the investigation, it was reported that Angie Davis was engaging in sexual conduct with boys in the area.

On Tuesday, another warrant was served at Davis' home where she was arrested.